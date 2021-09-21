Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

The 10th Support Group headquarters building, which also houses a U.S. Army Garrison Japan element, is located at the U.S. Army’s Kure Pier 6 in Hiroshima Prefecture. The mission of the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot largely revolves around the stocking, storage and transportation of a wide array of munitions at three facilities in Kure—Akizuki, Kawakami and Hiro—and a facility on Okinawa.

