The 10th Support Group headquarters building, which also houses a U.S. Army Garrison Japan element, is located at the U.S. Army’s Kure Pier 6 in Hiroshima Prefecture. The mission of the 10th Support Group Ammunition Depot largely revolves around the stocking, storage and transportation of a wide array of munitions at three facilities in Kure—Akizuki, Kawakami and Hiro—and a facility on Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7575558
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-PR478-941
|Resolution:
|640x395
|Size:
|57.92 KB
|Location:
|KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 6 of 6], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT