Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

R. Baxter Alexander, in the blue shirt, the Distribution Facilities and Watercraft Operations supervisor assigned to the 10th Support Group, gives a tour of one of the 323,000-square-foot “caves”— large, reinforced underground storage units—on Akizuki Ammunition Depot. The caves are lined with watertight cedar planks, engineered as such to keep out rainwater from above and prevent it from damaging the materials stored inside.

