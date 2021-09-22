Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size [Image 2 of 6]

    Army’s Kure port near Hiroshima executes big mission despite its small size

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    R. Baxter Alexander, in the blue shirt, the Distribution Facilities and Watercraft Operations supervisor assigned to the 10th Support Group, gives a tour of one of the 323,000-square-foot “caves”— large, reinforced underground storage units—on Akizuki Ammunition Depot. The caves are lined with watertight cedar planks, engineered as such to keep out rainwater from above and prevent it from damaging the materials stored inside.

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Kure
    Ammunition Depot
    Pier 6

