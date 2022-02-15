Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass at Chief Orientation Symposium [Image 13 of 14]

    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass at Chief Orientation Symposium

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks at Polifka Auditorium for the Chief Orientation Symposium, an annual event where the Air Force’s newest CMSgt - selects are invited to participate on behalf of the CMSAF Feb 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7575158
    VIRIN: 220215-F-NG836-1035
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 728.3 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass at Chief Orientation Symposium [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center
    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center
    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center
    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center
    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center
    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center
    USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium
    USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium
    USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium
    USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium
    CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski at the Chief Orientation Symposium
    CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski at the Chief Orientation Symposium
    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass at Chief Orientation Symposium
    CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass at Chief Orientation Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    CMSAF JoAnne S Bass
    Chief Orientation Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT