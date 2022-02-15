CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski at the Chief Orientation Symposium

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski, Command Chief Master Sergeant for Air University, speaks at Polifka Auditorium for the Chief Orientation Symposium, an annual event where the Air Force’s newest CMSgt - selects are invited to participate on behalf of the CMSAF Feb 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7575156
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-NG836-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
