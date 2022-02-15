Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium [Image 7 of 14]

    USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones addresses senior enlisted leaders attending the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Symposium in Polifka Auditorium on 15 Feb 2022. (US Air Force photo by Cassandra Cornwell/Released)

