Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center

Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Brig. Gen. Leslie Maher, Commander, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, briefs Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones on the challenges facing Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and Junior ROTC detachments across the nation, Feb. 15, 2022. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

