    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center [Image 4 of 14]

    Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Brig. Gen. Leslie Maher, Commander, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, briefs Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones on the challenges facing Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and Junior ROTC detachments across the nation, Feb. 15, 2022. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:42
    Photo ID: 7575149
    VIRIN: 220215-F-EX201-1065
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center [Image 14 of 14], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Jeanne M Holm Center
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones

