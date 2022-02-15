Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones addresses senior enlisted leaders attending the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Symposium in Polifka Auditorium on 15 Feb 2022. (US Air Force photo by Cassandra Cornwell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7575153
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-JT178-1107
|Resolution:
|7228x4819
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USecAF speaks to Chiefs Symposium [Image 14 of 14]
