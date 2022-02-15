Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center

Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones meets with Hispanic-Serving Institutions-Air Force ROTC Team (HART) members during her visit to the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, Feb. 15, 2022. From left: Maj. Tahina Montoya, Maj. Sylvia Valverde, Jones, Lt. Col. Daniel Mendoza, and U. S. Space Force Maj. Jacob Rundell. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022