Maxwell AFB, Ala. – Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones meets with Hispanic-Serving Institutions-Air Force ROTC Team (HART) members during her visit to the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, Feb. 15, 2022. From left: Maj. Tahina Montoya, Maj. Sylvia Valverde, Jones, Lt. Col. Daniel Mendoza, and U. S. Space Force Maj. Jacob Rundell. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7575150
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-EX201-1079
|Resolution:
|8150x5433
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones visits Holm Center [Image 14 of 14], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
