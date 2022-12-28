221228-N-NO901-1001 SACRAMENTO, California (Feb. 1, 2021) Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa, then a U.S. Naval Recruit and now a member of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Band, recites his oath of enlistment at a Military Entrance Processing Station. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (Courtesy Photo from Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 07:45 Photo ID: 7574525 VIRIN: 221228-N-NO901-1001 Resolution: 800x600 Size: 62.72 KB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF Vocal Performance [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.