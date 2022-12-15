221215-N-DK722-1029 SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, Italy (Dec. 15, 2022) Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa, member of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Band, meets with an audience member following a concert at Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, Dec. 15, 2022. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 07:45
|Photo ID:
|7574501
|VIRIN:
|221215-N-DK722-1029
|Resolution:
|5258x3756
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF Vocal Performance [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
