221228-N-NO901-1002 SAN FRANCISCO (Dec. 28, 2022) A letter written by Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa’s grandmother to the President of the United States on Feb. 1, 2021. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (Courtesy Photo from Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 07:44
|Photo ID:
|7574490
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-NO901-1002
|Resolution:
|843x1125
|Size:
|134.93 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVEUR-NAVAF Vocal Performance [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Resounding Yes: An Artist's Journey
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT