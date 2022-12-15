Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Vocal Performance [Image 8 of 11]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Vocal Performance

    ITALY

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    221215-N-DK722-1028 SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, Italy (Dec. 15, 2022) Musician 3rd Class Robert Novoa, member of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Band, performs during a concert at Teatro Garibaldi in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, Dec. 15, 2022. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

