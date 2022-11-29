STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Ben Ubert [left], assigned to STA Manistee, practices a 'rescuer in the water' technique by placing both arms under the survivor and holding on to the ice shelf during training, Nov. 29, 2022. This technique is utilized to prepare to secure the cold-water rescue sling to the survivor to remove them from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

