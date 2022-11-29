U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Ben Ubert [left], assigned to STA Manistee, practices a 'rescuer in the water' technique by placing both arms under the survivor and holding on to the ice shelf during training, Nov. 29, 2022. This technique is utilized to prepare to secure the cold-water rescue sling to the survivor to remove them from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7574177
|VIRIN:
|221129-G-G0109-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
