    STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6]

    STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

    MI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Ben Ubert [left], assigned to STA Manistee, practices a 'rescuer in the water' technique by placing both arms under the survivor and holding on to the ice shelf during training, Nov. 29, 2022. This technique is utilized to prepare to secure the cold-water rescue sling to the survivor to remove them from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7574177
    VIRIN: 221129-G-G0109-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Training #USCG #Michigan #GreatLakes #SemperParatus #IceRescue

