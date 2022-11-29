Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 1 of 6]

    STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

    MI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tafatafa Sataua [right], a Machinery Technician assigned to Station Manistee acts a secondary line tender as Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Dunning [center], a Machinery Technician assigned to Station Manistee, uses a MARSARS board to perform a rescue with a 'sling and board technique, Nov. 29, 2022. STA Manistee crew members conduct ice rescue training in preparation for the winter months on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    #Training #USCG #Michigan #GreatLakes #SemperParatus #IceRescue

