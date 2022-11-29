U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tafatafa Sataua [right], a Machinery Technician assigned to Station Manistee acts a secondary line tender as Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Dunning [center], a Machinery Technician assigned to Station Manistee, uses a MARSARS board to perform a rescue with a 'sling and board technique, Nov. 29, 2022. STA Manistee crew members conduct ice rescue training in preparation for the winter months on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7574172
|VIRIN:
|221129-G-G0109-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT