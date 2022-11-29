STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Hughes[left], a Boatswain's Mate assigned to STA Manistee, pushes the back of the MARSARS board while shouting commands to his line tender during ice rescue training, Nov. 29, 2022. Survivors are positioned on the board to ensure safe and easy lifts out of the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

