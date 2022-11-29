Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 5 of 6]

    STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

    MI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee conduct ice rescue training at a local pull in preparation for ice season on the Great Lakes, Nov. 29, 2022. Using a pool mat to simulate an ice shelf, they trained on self-rescue techniques, a rescuer in the water technique, as well as using a cold-water rescue sling and a MARSARS shuttle board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

