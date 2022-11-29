Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee conduct ice rescue training at a local pull in preparation for ice season on the Great Lakes, Nov. 29, 2022. Using a pool mat to simulate an ice shelf, they trained on self-rescue techniques, a rescuer in the water technique, as well as using a cold-water rescue sling and a MARSARS shuttle board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7574176
|VIRIN:
|221129-G-G0109-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
