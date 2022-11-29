STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gavin Locker [right] and Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Hughes, both Boatswain's Mates assigned to STA Manistee, verifies the quick-draw carabiner is secured to the rescue during ice rescue training, Nov. 29, 2022. Two-person integrity is one of the most important rules in ice rescue training and ensures equipment is properly donned and utilized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
