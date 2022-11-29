STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Gavin Locker [right] and Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Hughes, both Boatswain's Mates assigned to STA Manistee, verifies the quick-draw carabiner is secured to the rescue during ice rescue training, Nov. 29, 2022. Two-person integrity is one of the most important rules in ice rescue training and ensures equipment is properly donned and utilized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

Date Taken: 11.29.2022
Location: MI, US