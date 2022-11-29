STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan McMahon, a Boatswain's Mate, teaches members from Station Manistee how to properly secure the MARSARS board to a survivor during ice rescue training, Nov. 29, 2022. The MARSARS shuttle board is equipment utilized during ice rescue season and ensures the survivor can be safely transported off the ice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
