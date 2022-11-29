U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan McMahon, a Boatswain's Mate, teaches members from Station Manistee how to properly secure the MARSARS board to a survivor during ice rescue training, Nov. 29, 2022. The MARSARS shuttle board is equipment utilized during ice rescue season and ensures the survivor can be safely transported off the ice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:16 Photo ID: 7574173 VIRIN: 221129-G-G0109-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.76 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STA Manistee Ice Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.