U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Lotker, assigned to Station Manistee, stands on the back deck of the 29-foot response boat-small [RB-S] in preparation to receive a mooring line from 45-foot response boat-medium [RB-M], Oct. 3, 2022. Station Manistee conducts training with the various assets to ensure the crew can safely conduct towing evolutions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
This work, Two-boat training with Station Manistee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
