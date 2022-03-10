Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two-boat training with Station Manistee [Image 6 of 6]

    Two-boat training with Station Manistee

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Lotker, assigned to Station Manistee, stands on the back deck of the 29-foot response boat-small [RB-S] in preparation to receive a mooring line from 45-foot response boat-medium [RB-M], Oct. 3, 2022. Station Manistee conducts training with the various assets to ensure the crew can safely conduct towing evolutions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

