Area of Responsibility Run

A crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington, one of the small-boat stations under the command of Station Manistee, approaches the shipwreck of the Francisco Morazan approximately 300 feet of the southwest shore of the South Manitou Islands during an Area of Responsibility [AOR] run, July 16, 2022 on Lake Michigan. The 234-foot cargo ship ran aground after they were blinded by fog and heavy snow in 1960. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

