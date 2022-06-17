U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington, one of the small-boat stations under the command of Station Manistee, led the boat parade for the "Fish on For Freedom" event, June 17, 2022 in Ludington, Michigan. This yearly event honors veterans and active duty military with a sea of American flags, a boat parade and a free fishing tournament. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
