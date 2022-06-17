U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington, one of the small-boat stations under the command of Station Manistee, led the boat parade for the "Fish on For Freedom" event, June 17, 2022 in Ludington, Michigan. This yearly event honors veterans and active duty military with a sea of American flags, a boat parade and a free fishing tournament. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:59 Photo ID: 7573051 VIRIN: 220617-G-G0109-1001 Resolution: 4032x2616 Size: 1.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fish on For Freedom Event [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.