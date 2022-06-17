Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fish on For Freedom Event [Image 1 of 6]

    Fish on For Freedom Event

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington, one of the small-boat stations under the command of Station Manistee, led the boat parade for the "Fish on For Freedom" event, June 17, 2022 in Ludington, Michigan. This yearly event honors veterans and active duty military with a sea of American flags, a boat parade and a free fishing tournament. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:59
    Photo ID: 7573051
    VIRIN: 220617-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 4032x2616
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fish on For Freedom Event [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fish on For Freedom Event
    Area of Responsibility Run
    Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan
    Two-Boat Training with Station Manistee
    Station Manistee lifts the small boat
    Two-boat training with Station Manistee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Michigan #GreatLakes #Fishing #Event #USCG #Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT