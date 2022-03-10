Two-boat training with Station Manistee

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Penny, a Boatswain's Mate assigned to Station Manistee, communicates with the coxswain of the 45-foot response boat to coordinate two-boat training so that newer members to the station can practice towing a vessel safely to shore, Oct. 3, 2022. Station Manistee regularly conducts trainings to ensure all members are comfortable in their assigned roles to respond during an actual distress situation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

