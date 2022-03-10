Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two-Boat Training with Station Manistee [Image 4 of 6]

    Two-Boat Training with Station Manistee

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Penny, a Boatswain's Mate assigned to Station Manistee, communicates with the coxswain of the 45-foot response boat to coordinate two-boat training so that newer members to the station can practice towing a vessel safely to shore, Oct. 3, 2022. Station Manistee regularly conducts trainings to ensure all members are comfortable in their assigned roles to respond during an actual distress situation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:59
    Photo ID: 7573054
    VIRIN: 221003-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two-Boat Training with Station Manistee [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fish on For Freedom Event
    Area of Responsibility Run
    Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan
    Two-Boat Training with Station Manistee
    Station Manistee lifts the small boat
    Two-boat training with Station Manistee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USCG #Training #SmallBoat #GreatLakes #SemperParatus #LakeMichigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT