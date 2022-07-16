Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan [Image 3 of 6]

    Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan

    MI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Elam, a Maritime Enforcement Specialist, stands on a lighthouse on the South Manitou Islands after touring the island during an Area of Responsibility [AOR] run with Station Frankfort, July 16, 2022. Station Frankfort is one of the small boat stations under the command of Station Manistee and whose AOR includes the Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    TAGS

    #USCG #Lighthouse #GreatLakes #Scenery #Michigan #LakeMichigan

