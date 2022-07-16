U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Elam, a Maritime Enforcement Specialist, stands on a lighthouse on the South Manitou Islands after touring the island during an Area of Responsibility [AOR] run with Station Frankfort, July 16, 2022. Station Frankfort is one of the small boat stations under the command of Station Manistee and whose AOR includes the Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:59 Photo ID: 7573053 VIRIN: 220716-G-G0109-1002 Resolution: 1386x1500 Size: 1.94 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manitou Islands on Lake Michigan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.