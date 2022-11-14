Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Manistee lifts the small boat [Image 5 of 6]

    Station Manistee lifts the small boat

    MI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee completes a trailering evolution of their 45-foot response boat-medium (RB-M) using a travel lift, Nov. 14, 2022. The small boat assets assigned to the Station are periodically removed for maintenance and inspection and this complex evolution requires precision by all parties participating. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    TAGS

    #USCG #Michigan #GreatLakes #SmallBoat #Manistee

