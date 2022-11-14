Station Manistee lifts the small boat

U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee completes a trailering evolution of their 45-foot response boat-medium (RB-M) using a travel lift, Nov. 14, 2022. The small boat assets assigned to the Station are periodically removed for maintenance and inspection and this complex evolution requires precision by all parties participating. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

Date Taken: 11.14.2022 Location: MI, US