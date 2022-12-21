91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Kellogg, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The KC-135 has served as the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

