91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Kellogg, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The mission of the KC-135 is to provide unmatched air refueling, expanding the global reach of the United Stated Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

