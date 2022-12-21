91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Traymere Jones, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a C-17 Globemaster over the southeastern United States, Dec. 21, 2022. Boom operators are highly trained individuals who play a crucial role in expanding the global reach of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

