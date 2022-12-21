U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Traymere Jones, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a C-17 Globemaster over the southeastern United States, Dec. 21, 2022. Boom operators are highly trained individuals who play a crucial role in expanding the global reach of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 08:41
|Photo ID:
|7572657
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-CC148-4607
|Resolution:
|7580x4738
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
