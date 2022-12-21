Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

    91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Traymere Jones, a boom operator assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a C-17 Globemaster over the southeastern United States, Dec. 21, 2022. Boom operators are highly trained individuals who play a crucial role in expanding the global reach of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7572657
    VIRIN: 221221-F-CC148-4607
    Resolution: 7580x4738
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    C-17 Globemaster
    Global Reach
    91st Air Refueling Squadron

