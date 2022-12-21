Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17 [Image 10 of 11]

    91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Kellogg, left, and 1st Lt. Lane Nunier, pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The KC-135 has served as the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

