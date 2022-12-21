91st Air Refueling Squadron provides aerial support to Charleston C-17

Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron perform pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

