Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers pose with one of Santa's Elves during a holiday party [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. Army Soldiers pose with one of Santa's Elves during a holiday party

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pfc Angel Villanueva, left, Sfc. Luis Caldera, and Pfc. Madison Fernandez, right, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics assigned to, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, (2-501), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB) pose with one of Santa's Elves during a holiday party during a static display at the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 22. 2022, The 1AD CAB produced a static display where they were able to interact with the local community and help us grow stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 12:01
    Photo ID: 7571345
    VIRIN: 221222-A-VB804-194
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 24.04 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers pose with one of Santa's Elves during a holiday party [Image 11 of 11], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HO HO Air Assault
    Merry Christmas from Powidz, Poland
    Polish man looks inside a HMMWV
    U.S. Army soldiers pose with their HMMWV during a static display
    Pfc. Berzosa presents local Polish youth with challenge coins
    Soldiers Talk about Santa during a static display
    Pfc. Berzosa speaks to local Polish youth about the static display
    U.S. Army Soldiers pose with local Polish Family during a static display
    Polish Child gets to look and interact with a HMMWV
    U.S. Army Soldiers pose with Santa During a community outreach in Powidz Poland
    U.S. Army Soldiers pose with one of Santa's Elves during a holiday party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort bliss
    1st Armored Division
    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic resolve
    1 Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT