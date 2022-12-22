Sfc. Luis Caldera, left, and Pfc Angel Villanueva, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics assigned to, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, (2-501), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB) talk about Santas big entrance at a holiday party during a static display at the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 22. 2022, 2-501, CAB, 1AD produced a static display where they were able to interact with the local community and help us grow stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 12:00 Photo ID: 7571340 VIRIN: 221221-A-VB804-992 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 29.45 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Talk about Santa during a static display [Image 11 of 11], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.