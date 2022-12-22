U.S. Army Soldiers pose with local Polish Family during a static display

Pfc Angel Villanueva, center, and Sfc. Luis Caldera, and Pfc. Madison Fernandez, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics assigned to, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, (2-501), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB) pose with their HMMWV during a static display at the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 22. 2022, 2-501, CAB, 1AD produced a static display where they were able to interact with the local community and help us grow stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 Photo ID: 7571342 Location: POWIDZ, PL