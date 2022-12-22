Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Child gets to look and interact with a HMMWV [Image 9 of 11]

    Polish Child gets to look and interact with a HMMWV

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Polish child looks and interacts with a U.S. Army HMMWV during a holiday party at the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 22. 2022, The 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, produced a static display where they were able to interact with the local community and help us grow stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
