A Polish child looks and interacts with a U.S. Army HMMWV during a holiday party at the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 22. 2022, The 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, produced a static display where they were able to interact with the local community and help us grow stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)
This work, Polish Child gets to look and interact with a HMMWV [Image 11 of 11], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
