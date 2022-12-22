Pfc Angel Villanueva, left, Sfc. Luis Caldera, and Pfc. Madison Fernandez, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics assigned to, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, (2-501), Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB) pose with their HMMWV during a static display at the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, on Dec. 22. 2022, 2-501, CAB, 1AD produced a static display where they were able to interact with the local community and help us grow stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 12:00
|Photo ID:
|7571338
|VIRIN:
|221222-A-VB804-407
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|24.29 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army soldiers pose with their HMMWV during a static display [Image 11 of 11], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT