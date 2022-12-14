Raptor Refuel

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rebekah Fisher, 2d Fighter Training Squadron aviation resource manager, watches Senior Master Sgt. Lee Phelps, 185th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, refuel F-22 Raptors during a mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. The mission offered spouses and support personnel to see the missions associated within the 325th Fighter Wing first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7569010
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-WQ860-1175
|Resolution:
|5690x3786
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
