    Raptor Refuel [Image 6 of 9]

    Raptor Refuel

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. Aerial refueling allows pilots to stay airborne for longer periods of time, increasing the mission support capabilities aircraft can support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:32
    Location: FL, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    ACC
    Aerial refueling
    F-22 Raptor
    Tyndall
    43d Fighter Squadron

