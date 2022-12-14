Raptor Refuel

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. Aerial refueling allows pilots to stay airborne for longer periods of time, increasing the mission support capabilities aircraft can support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

