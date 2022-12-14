U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. The 43d Fighter Squadron operates the F-22 basic course which trains student pilots on the fighter fundamentals, including aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:32 Photo ID: 7569006 VIRIN: 221214-F-WQ860-1242 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 895.4 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptor Refuel [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.