Raptor Refuel

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. The 43d Fighter Squadron operates the F-22 basic course which trains student pilots on the fighter fundamentals, including aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|12.14.2022
|12.22.2022 09:32
|7569006
|221214-F-WQ860-1242
|6048x4024
|895.4 KB
|FL, US
|3
|1
