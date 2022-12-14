Raptor Refuel

U.S. Air Force Airman Kaylah Ridgell, 2d Fighter Training Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist, takes photos from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. The 43d Fighter Squadron worked with the 185th Air Refueling Wing to have support personnel and families fly on the KC-135 during missions to give them a first-hand look at the missions they and their spouses support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
