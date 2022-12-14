A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor approaches the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. Aerial refueling allows pilots to stay airborne for longer periods of time, increasing the mission capabilities individual aircraft can support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7569005
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-WQ860-1093
|Resolution:
|5135x3417
|Size:
|917.97 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptor Refuel [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
