Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptor Refuel [Image 1 of 9]

    Raptor Refuel

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Florida Panhandle, Dec. 14, 2022. The 43d Fighter Squadron operates the F-22 basic course which trains student pilots on the fighter fundamentals, including aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:32
    Photo ID: 7569002
    VIRIN: 221214-F-WQ860-1033
    Resolution: 5687x3455
    Size: 838 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptor Refuel [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel
    Raptor Refuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    ACC
    Aerial refueling
    F-22 Raptor
    Tyndall
    43d Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT