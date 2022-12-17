Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 3 of 15]

    C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaitlyn Hawkinson (left) and Capt. Beth Demyanovich (right), C-17 Globemaster III pilots assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, fly within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The C-17 resupplies forward operating locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:29
    Photo ID: 7568610
    VIRIN: 221217-F-IO516-0144
    Resolution: 5831x2753
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    C-17
    1 CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    8th EAS
    8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

