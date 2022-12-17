U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaitlyn Hawkinson (left) and Capt. Beth Demyanovich (right), C-17 Globemaster III pilots assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, fly within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The C-17 resupplies forward operating locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:29 Photo ID: 7568610 VIRIN: 221217-F-IO516-0144 Resolution: 5831x2753 Size: 7.98 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.