C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erica Hancock, loadmaster assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, pushes cargo on to a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. The cargo was part of an airlift mission to several locations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

