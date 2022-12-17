Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15]

    C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Airmen push cargo off of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The cargo was part of an airlift mission to several locations within the AOR. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:27
    Photo ID: 7568623
    VIRIN: 221217-F-IO516-0373
    Resolution: 5860x3899
    Size: 17.49 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    1 CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    8th EAS
    8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

