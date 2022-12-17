C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR

Airmen push cargo off of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2022. The cargo was part of an airlift mission to several locations within the AOR. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

