C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Lard, crew chief assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Airlift Maintenance Squadron, adds oil to a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. The C-17 resupplies forward operating locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

