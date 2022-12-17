A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 17, 2022. The C-17 resupplies forward operating locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
This work, C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
