A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 17, 2022. The C-17 resupplies forward operating locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 05:29 Photo ID: 7568608 VIRIN: 221217-F-IO516-0056 Resolution: 6048x2655 Size: 5.57 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.