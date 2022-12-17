Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 15]

    C-17 supports U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erik Burciaga, aerial porter assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, pushes cargo on to a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. The cargo was part of an airlift mission to several locations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    IMAGE INFO

    C-17
    1 CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    8th EAS
    8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

