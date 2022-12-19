Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission

Two children from the base Yokota Youth Center help give incoming aircraft instructions to 730th Air Mobility Squadron Airmen on the flight line during a Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. More than 70 dependents, from the age of 5 years old to 16 years old, got a firsthand look at the squadron’s operations during the two-day long event. Events like these are one way Team Yokota helps give back to the base community and inform dependents on what it takes to complete the base mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

