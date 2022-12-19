Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission

A child from the Yokota Youth Center uses a virtual reality aircraft maintenance simulator during a Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. Squadron subject matter experts guided the children through a tour of the Yokota Passenger Terminal, introduced them to new technology maintenance personnel use to perform maintenance, taught them how to communicate with aircraft by radio, and showed them what goes into building kits used by aircrew. Events like these are one way Team Yokota helps give back to the base community and inform dependents on what it takes to complete the base mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

