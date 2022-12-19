Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission [Image 2 of 10]

    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Andrew Valiente, 730th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance production supervisor, directs a child from the Yokota Youth Center on how to de-ice an aircraft while using a virtual reality simulator during a Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. Squadron subject matter experts guided the children through a tour of the Yokota Passenger Terminal, introduced them to new technology maintenance personnel use to perform maintenance, taught them how to communicate with aircraft by radio, and showed them what goes into building kits used by aircrew. Events like these are one way Team Yokota helps give back to the base community and inform dependents on what it takes to complete the base mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7568176
    VIRIN: 221219-F-HU835-1151
    Resolution: 5759x3832
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission
    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Children
    Air Mobility Squadron
    730 AMS
    Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT